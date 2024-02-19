N47bn debt: Blackout looms as AEDC threatens to disconnect Presidential villa, CBN gov, others

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has threatened to disconnect Electricity supply to 86 ministries, departments and agencies of the government over N47 billion debt due as at December 2023.

Among the list of debtors is the Chief of Defence Staff-Barracks and Military Formations with over N12 billion debt followed by the FCT ministry with a N7.5 billion debt, Ministry of Finance with owed over N5.4billion, followed by the Niger State Governor-Abuja Liaison Office with N3.4 billion.

Others include: ministry of state for Petroleum, presidential villa, ministry of education, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria police force among others.

In an advertorial sighted by BusinessDay, the management of the company said, “The Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC (AEDC) is constrained to do this publication with the details of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies with long outstanding unpaid bills for services rendered to them through the provision of electricity supply in that our previous attempts to make them honor their obligations have not achieved the desired result.

“The relevant MDAs (as listed above) are hereby given notice that AEDC shall after the expiration of 10 days from the date of this publication, that is, after Wednesday, 28th February 2024, embark on disconnection of our services to them until they discharge their obligations to us by paying their debts,” it read.

This is as electricity distribution companies (DisCos) continue to grapple with poor revenue collections.

For example, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s report, the total revenue collected by all DisCos in the third quarter of 2023 was ₦267.61 billion out of ₦349.55 billion billed to customers.