Binance, Utiva partner to host Blockchain Bootcamp to empower women

Binance, a leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has announced a partnership with Utiva to host an 8-week bootcamp to equip women with blockchain education, tools and skills.

This move is to also commemorate International Women’s Month.

As a whole, the blockchain industry is creating new opportunities for Africans with many being brought out of poverty, acquiring skills, getting employed and accessing financial systems not previously available to them.

However, women remain disproportionately under-represented in the industry with 95 percent of crypto users being male according to the Global Crypto User Index and women making up only 15 percent of bitcoin traders according to a report on Business Insider. Binance continues to aid in solving this problem.

The 8-week programme will kick off on March 26, 2022, at Utiva, Ikeja, Lagos and will be a hybrid event combining both physical and online events. Registration for the event will begin on March 8 and end on March 14, 2022.

With this event, the team aims to show the multitude of career options in the crypto and blockchain space. Students will get to work on real-time projects where they will be able to apply the skills they have gained.

This boot camp will also give women the opportunity to gain meaningful employment, thereby enabling them to be self-reliant and possibly employers of labour.

In line with the company’s commitment to Africa and the growth of the blockchain ecosystem, Binance continues to empower women, giving them the opportunity to learn, acquire skills and bring their value to the technology industry by creatively solving problems through innovation.