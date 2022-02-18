Binance takes crypto education to Nigerian universities

In furtherance of its mission to drive crypto adoption and enable greater financial accessibility for Africans, Binance, one of the world’s major blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure providers, is hosting a Campus Masterclass Series for Nigerian university students.

The Masterclass Series by the crypto platform is aimed at empowering students by exposing them to practical ways to gain financial freedom in a post-pandemic world plagued by economic downturn and rising inflation.

As blockchain technology continues to revolutionize economies, Binance said it is ensuring that students have access to fundamental resources to help them become successful in school and beyond.

For the first season of the series, the blockchain giant is hosting offline educational events in three universities: the Federal University of Technology Owerri, the Federal University of Technology Minna and the Federal University of Lafia Nasarawa. It kicked off the series in FUTMinna on February 3, 2022, educating crypto enthusiasts about the opportunities within the crypto space.

The event saw over 400 people in attendance, learning about the fundamentals of blockchain, the Binance ecosystem, trading fundamentals and how to keep their crypto safe and avoid scams.

“Blockchain education is at the heart of our focus in the global market. As a blockchain infrastructure provider, we are committed to ensuring that more and more people have access to the right information about the workings of the ecosystem,” Emmanuel Babalola, Director at Binance Africa, said.

According to him, Africa is an important market for Binance because of the profound opportunity blockchain brings to the entire continent.

The George Town-based company continues to be at the forefront of crypto education, ensuring crypto enthusiasts are well equipped with all the right information. Its education series aimed at increasing crypto literacy in Africa, the Binance Masterclass, kicked off in January 2020, providing education ranging from crypto trading to careers in the blockchain. Since then, Binance has provided free crypto education to over 541,000 Africans.

On February 19th, 2022, Binance will host another educational event at FWT Theatre in Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) led by Binance Campus Ambassadors.