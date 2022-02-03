Binance Charity to donate $160,000 to victims of AFCON 2021 stadium crush in Cameroon

Binance Charity, the first-ever blockchain-enabled transparent donation platform, is donating $160,000 USD (over 90 Million FCFA) to provide relief to the families of eight victims who passed away following a stampede crush at the Stade Olembé in Yaoundé before an Africa Cup Of Nations game in Cameroon on January 24th, 2022.

The incident occurred during the Cameroon-Comoros match held at the Olembé stadium in Yaoundé and left 8 dead – including two boys, aged eight and 14 – and 38 injured.

Binance Charity and Binance Africa donations will provide the families with financial relief and aid towards funeral costs and living expenses following the deaths of their loved ones.

“We express our sincere condolences to all victims and families who were affected by the tragedy. As one of the sponsors of the AFCON 2021 tournaments and as humans, it was an extremely heartbreaking incident and we want to do our part to help the victims’ families. A death in a family can cause monetary problems for those who are left, whether short or long term. As such, while we cannot heal the hurt, we will continue to offer all our support and we encourage other sponsors to do the same.” said Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity.

Read also: Binance becomes official sponsor of Nigerian Idol Season 7

Binance Charity is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of blockchain-enabled philanthropy towards achieving global sustainable development. Binance Charity aims to transfer philanthropy by developing a 100% transparent donation platform based on blockchain to build a future where technology innovation is used to end all forms of poverty and inequality, advance sustainable development and ensure that no one is left behind. To date, Binance Charity has supported over 1 million end beneficiaries through various projects.

Binance is one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure providers with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.