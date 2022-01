Binance becomes official sponsor of Nigerian Idol Season 7

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has announced its sponsorship of the seventh season of Nigerian Idol, the Nigerian version of the popular music competition television series, as it continues in its mission to drive mainstream crypto adoption in Africa.

This sponsorship deal will make Binance the exclusive cryptocurrency & blockchain sponsor for the show.

The seventh season of Nigerian Idol kicked off with a series of auditions with the musical contestants judged based on their creativity, strength of voice and stage performances.

After multiple audition rounds, 50 contestants proceeded to ‘Theatre Week’ and subsequently, 10 contestants were picked for the live performances which will air on Dstv and Gotv platforms.

Read also: LoopBlock Network to train 100 Nigerians in blockchain technology

The show will commence on February 6, 2022 and will be hosted by popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa.

Emmanuel Babalola, Director of Binance Africa said: “In a world of diversity, music scales through differences and unites people of contrasting backgrounds.

“As such, it is a thrilling opportunity to sponsor the popular musical competition, Nigerian Idol as it is another step in our efforts to drive the mainstream adoption of crypto. Nigerian music continues to take centre stage globally and it’s never been a more exciting time to support this.”

As part of its mission to drive blockchain adoption and enable greater access to financial services for the world’s unbanked, Binance has provided free crypto education classes to over 541,000 Africans since 2020 – on topics ranging from user protection to building a career in blockchain.

Binance is also sponsoring the biggest football tournament in Africa, the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (AFCON 2021), which kicked off on January 9 2022, in Cameroon.

The Nigerian Idol season 7 will end on Sunday, May 22, 2022 with the winner taking N50 million worth of prizes.