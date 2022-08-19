Binance adopts user-first approach to enhance crypto security

In a bid to ensure crypto security, Binance, a leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, said it has continued to adopt user-first approach.

A high level of security is maintained on the user’s side with the user-first approach. Maintaining a security measure on the user’s side is as crucial to maintaining crypto compliance on the industry side. This is said to be a vital key to enhancing crypto security.

In a statement by Binance, it explains that the Binance platform consistently prioritizes user protection through its cutting-edge security measures and stringent data privacy laws because users are the foundation of the Binance ecosystem.

This it said consists of a comprehensive risk management system, real-time monitoring, and cutting-edge data privacy solutions.

Safe sign-in, access control, and security notifications are among the user-level security measures to ensure adequate crypto security, Binance stated.

In addition to the user-first approach measures, Binance also stated that it put the following actions in place to guarantee user-level security: prompt alerts in the event of questionable activity, a stringent sign-in policy, and opt-in security measures.

Additionally, Binance includes a cooling-off time feature that stops trading in derivatives, allowing users to refrain from compulsive buying after experiencing losing streaks.

This capability, the cryptocurrency exchange platform said is also accessible for margin trading, allowing for the temporary suspension of activities like borrowing and isolated or cross-margin trading.

Along with these capabilities, the platform also contains user-generated material, help articles, an auto-deleverage liquidation indication, and client knowledge tests.

“The greatest level possible of cybersecurity must be maintained regardless of the rise in crypto vulnerability, and Binance has taken this step to retain their commitment to user safety by adopting a user-first approach.

“Also, it is important for users to take security measures seriously. Keep your devices safe, and also conduct personal research on the cryptocurrency you’re transacting with. This is important as it keeps you informed about the cryptocurrency market and improves your future investments decisions,” Binance stated.

As a digital payment system, cryptocurrency utilises a peer-to-peer network that makes it possible for anybody, anywhere, to send and receive payments. This system uses encryption to verify transactions so as to provide added security and safety.

Just like traditional systems, blockchain networks are not exempted from potential obstacles. However, despite the prevalence of this, there are tools that enable anyone to look up transaction data such as the location, timing, and quantity of cryptocurrency sent from a wallet address. The amount of cryptocurrency saved in a wallet may also be seen by anyone, and this level of transparency helps cut down on any insecurities.

Recently, an automated market maker (AMM), Wine Swap, engaged in an exit scam, and the Binance Security team was able to effectively recover an estimated 99.9 percent of the nearly $345,000 worth of stolen bitcoins.

The platform’s busiest and most dedicated community builders, Binance Angels, have been instrumental in raising money for recovery operations. The volunteer organisation assisted a user in recovering 98,000 USDC in funds that were unintentionally sent to the incorrect address.