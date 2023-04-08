BIC stationery firm moves into local communities to improve learning conditions

BIC, one of the leaders in stationery, is tapping into local communities to upgrade and improve learning conditions.

The company has recently completed the renovation of classrooms at the Local Government Nursery and Primary School and Inclusive Unit in Igando, Lagos, Nigeria.

The activity was held in partnership with Raising Star Africa Foundation, a Nigerian non-profit organisation focused on providing educational accessibility for differently abled children in African communities.

In line with its commitment to improving learning conditions for 250 million students by the year 2025, the company has renovated classrooms, enhancing the quality of the overall environment as well as providing sufficient and relevant learning tools for students.

The ceremony was recently held at the Inclusive Unit in Igando, Lagos, in the presence of BIC and Raising Star Africa representatives, as well as students, teachers, and school management.

Commenting on the occasion, Adeyemi Ojo, business development lead at BIC Nigeria, said: “Education remains a cornerstone for us at BIC. We have always supported schools and educational institutions in our local communities and will continue to do so.

“The impact of our work with Raising Star Africa and the outcome it has achieved was truly motivational. We are committed to continuing to elevate and enhance the educational space in our local communities by leveraging our expertise and product portfolio.”

Expressing his delight, Michael Showunmi, founder of Raising Star Africa Foundation, said: “We are delighted and grateful for partners such as BIC that continue to work with us to deliver our mission of improving quality of education and learning conditions for differently abled children. We are ecstatic to be working with like-minded organisations to support our communities and future generations.”

The Local Government Nursery and Primary School and Inclusive Unit was one of the educational institutions affected by the floods that took place in Lagos, Nigeria last year.

BIC leveraged its capabilities to support the students and teachers in its local community.

This is one of the many activities held by BIC in local communities in line with its commitment towards education.

In 2018, BIC launched ‘Writing the Future, Together’, a sustainability programme which aims to improve the environmental and societal footprint of the company, with education being a core element of the programme.+