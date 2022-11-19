Beneficiaries of Gregory Ibe’s free medical scheme celebrate in Abia

It was jubilation galore as more than 5,000 Abians had the rare opportunity of benefitting from the resumed Professor Gregory Ibe Free Medical and Surgical Outreach, which took place from November 8-12, 2022, in the state.

The 2022 edition of the annual health intervention programme of Professor Gregory Free Medical and Surgical Outreach, which was momentarily put on hold on September 4, 2022, after covering 24 centres in the three senatorial zones of Abia State, resumed for barely one week ago in order to ensure that all parts of the state are covered.

According to data collated during that first phase of the exercise, a total of 12,072 patients who presented diverse health challenges received different levels of medical intervention including appropriate diagnostic examinations, consultation procedures and drug administration, while 5,683 eye patients were treated and given glasses.

Read also: Trademore, APGA guber candidate, Abia Govt on war path over location of party’s office

With the objective of extending the exercise to uncovered communities, the current phase commenced at Afugiri Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA before moving to Amandioru in Ikwuano LGA, subsequently to Uzuakoli and Itumbuzo in Bende LGA. Thereafter, it was the turn of Isuochi, Nneato, Lokpanta and Umuchieze communities in Umunneochi LGA, as the dedicated team of 60- member medical personnel moved from one community to another, freely delivering critical health intervention to many.

While speaking to some journalists after interfacing with the medical team, a patient from the Uzuakoli centre, Ngozi Eke hailed the exercise, stating that she received quality drugs and glasses without paying anything. In another reaction, Nick Etim, a retired civil servant from Itumbuzo in Bende LGA, prayed God to bless Ibe for initiating such life-saving health intervention that brought succour to poor people living in government rejected areas (GRA) free of charge.

The exercise was complemented with distribution of branded aprons to traders in markets within each community of coverage, while commuters had the pleasure of being transported home with buses in the fleet of Prof Gregory Ibe Free Bus Scheme.