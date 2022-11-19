Trademore, APGA guber candidate, Abia Govt on war path over location of party’s office

A simmering cold war is now brewing between Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, Abia All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in the 2023 general election and Trademore International Holdings Nigeria Limited, on one side and Abia State Government on the other side, over the use of the event centre at Okpara Square, Umuahia as political party office.

A letter written by the state government through Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government, dated September, 27, 2022 and addressed to Emmanuel N. Mbaka, managing director and chief executive, Platinum Mortgage Bank Limited, said to the developers and owners of the property, through Umuahia zonal office, directed that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said that the former Ogumabiri Market must not be used as political party secretariat of any party.

The directive further advised Mbaka to rescind or withdraw any approval given to any party in respect of the said space.

In a swift reaction, Nwoke John Kalu, lead partner of N.J Kalu and Company and company secretary and legal Adviser for Trademore Nigeria Limited, wrote Gregory Ibe, stating that the property was rented to him for his foundation, Professor Greg Ibe Medical Foundation and should not be used as political party secretariat of which allegation had been investigated and discovered with dismay that the property has been used by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as state secretariat without authorization from Trademore Nigeria Limited thereby going contrary to the provision of Clause 4 and 8 of the Tenancy Agreement.

The letter instructed Greg Ibe to revert back to the original terms of the Tenancy Agreement or be given notice to vacate the event centre.

In a suit before High Court of Abia, sitting at Umunneochi Judicial Division, holding at Nkwoagu by V C Edeja and P. C Dominics, solicitors to Greg Iyke Foundation and Professor Gregory Ibe is seeking an order permitting and allowing 2nd applicant (Greg Ibe) to use the left wing of Trademore Event Centre (former Ogumabiri Market) situated at Okpara Square, Umuahia, which the applicant rented on July 1, 2022, as political party secretariat pending the institution and hearing of the substantive suit.

While reacting to this development, Nwoke John Kalu, solicitor to Trademore Holdings Nigeria Limited, said the property was originally rented to Ibe for use as his foundation office, which he later converted to APGA party office.

He further said the property was duly acquired from the state government by his client and all the necessary compensations paid to government and host community and consequently the Certificate of Occupancy issued to his client and wondered why some government officials have been threatening his client over the transaction on the property.