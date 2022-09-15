Bello warns Kogi PDP members against anti-party activities

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said that he has rolled out machinery to ensure that Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins Kogi in the 2023 general election.

The governor stated this on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting with party members from Kabba/Bunu and Ijumu council areas, adding that Tinubu will earn more votes than what President Muhammadu Buhari scored in 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

Bello kicked against party bigwigs from outside the state who have started operating through Support Groups for the APC flag bearer, hinting that only one Support Group will be allowed in the state – that of the state structure under his command.

“I have learnt a great lesson losing APC presidential ticket. The experience I gathered cannot be gotten from university, not even by a professor, but I thank God I participated in the presidential primary.

“However, we are going to deliver Kogi for Tinubu 100percent, because I have now believed that truly “Awon (Tinubu) lokan” (It is the turn of Tinubu.

“Tinubu will secure more vote than what Buhari had in Kogi in 2015 and 2019 elections. When we deliver for Tinubu and escort him to Ask Rock in 2023, then we’ll change the slogan to ‘Gbogbo wa lokan (It is the turn of all of us in APC).

“Let me hint you so that you know you have nothing to fear; some PDP state governors are preparing to deliver votes to Tinubu. He will win convincingly and overwhelmingly,” he said.

Kicking against those political bigwigs outside the state who have created support group, Bello said that many of them want to reap from where they did not sow.

He said: “Every support group for Tinubu/Shetima ticket must come under the state structure. If anyone or group is claiming to support Asiwaju, they must come under the Local Government and Ward system. Anybody dreaming that they will jump into the house through the roof, they are dreaming. Nobody will cause division among us here in Kogi State.

“Those parading themselves as APC Family and Support Groups were nowhere to be found during the critical times in Kogi State, starting from when we deplored resources and mobilised for PVC Voter Registration and Party Membership revalidation. We mobilised to carry out the assignment both day and night.

“We won Kogi for APC in the presidential elections in 2015 and 2019 and recorded 80percent in National Assembly elections, recorded 100percent in the State Assembly and Council elections. We did not see those supports group.

“This is where you have worked, this is where you have sacrificed and this is where you will reap the fruit of your labour, nobody will reap where he did not sow.”

Bello warned the party members against anti-party activities, stressing that any antagonist that has benefited from the APC and is caught for anti-party activities will be dealt with decisively.

He equally warned Local Government council Chairmen to avoid infractions in the party at the grassroots level, saying his administration has worked so hard to bring a strong formidable APC in Kogi State.

He said: “You can be in the social media and say anything, I don’t care. If you do anything contrary, you will be dealt with. They can be in the social media to make noise, but on the field, we will deal with them.