BDCatchup:6 weekend reads hand-picked just for you

Fuel-Subsidy-Free Era: Top 10 Fuel-Efficient Cars to Conquer Soaring Petrol Prices!

With the removal of subsidies, petrol prices are soaring, and Nigerians are now looking for cost-effective and fuel-efficient cars. Discover the ultimate list of 10 vehicles that will help you drive smarter, not harder, in this new era.

Watts Next? Unveiling Nigeria’s Subsidy-Free Electricity Market!

The electricity sector is undergoing a monumental shift as government subsidies decline significantly. Explore how the market is embracing commercial terms, paving the way for a new era of electricity supply.

Destination Health: Your Journey Starts at the Airport!

Air travel is becoming more accessible, but it’s not without health challenges. Learn about the House of Representatives’ call for airport health checks and how it could save lives during long-haul flights.

Japa Tales: The Incredible Stories of Nigerians Pursuing Their Dreams Abroad!

Nigerians are taking extraordinary steps to chase their dreams abroad, from selling inheritances to funding migration. Get inspired by the astonishing tales of individuals seeking better opportunities outside the country.

Traffic Troubles Ahead: Surviving the 40-Day Eko Bridge Closure!

Lagos motorists, brace yourselves for another traffic hurdle! Get the lowdown on the upcoming 40-day Eko Bridge closure and what you need to know to navigate this challenging period.

Outrageous or Necessary? Unity Schools Implement 122% Fee Hike Under Government Order!

Education News Flash: Federal Unity Colleges’ School Fees Update! Attention all students and parents!

Find out about the recent changes in school fees for new students at Unity Schools across the country and stay informed on the latest directives from the Federal Ministry of Education.

