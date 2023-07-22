Motorists to resume suffering on Eko Bridge as FG announces 40-day closure

Once again, motorists will be experiencing another round of suffering commuting to Lagos Island as the federal government in collaboration with Lagos State government say the just reopened Eko Bridge will be closed to traffic for 40 days, beginning from Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The closure, according to Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of works in Lagos, will be on the in-bound carriageway at the Alaka-Costain – Iganmu section of the bridge. This is coming barely two weeks after reopening of the bridge that had been shut for 15 months.

Kesha explained that the closure was a response to the damage noticed on some of the bridge members which needed to be worked upon urgently, noting that “any further delay in the repairs and replacement of some of those members could undermine the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge, leading to consequences that would be better imagined.”

It should be recalled, however, that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, and the controller stated at the reopening of the Apongbon section of the Bridge that there would be intermittent closure of the bridge as maintenance work progressed.

Read also: Again, FG to shut section of Eko Bridge for 40 days repair

“This closure is to allow Buildwell Plants and Equipment Limited, the contractor handling the repair of the bridge, to carry out necessary repairs with the aim of restoring its integrity within the stipulated time frame,” the controller said.

She pointed out that while the service lane leading to Iponri would be available for use by motorists, some alternative routes had been provided starting rom Western Avenue and its environ.

He advised motorists to cooperate with the Lagos State traffic management team that would be deployed on the highway to manage traffic while the repair work lasted.