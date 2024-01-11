Bazoums’ release ‘ll aid return to democratic rule in Niger— Tuggar

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s minister of Foreign Affairs, has lauded the release of former President Mohammad Bazoum’s wife and son from house arrest by the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the ruling military junta in Niger, saying it will aid early return to democratic rule.

The minister in a statement signed by Alkasim Abdulkadir, his special adviser on media and communications strategy on Tuesday, said this was a welcome development.

Tuggar, who also serves as the chairperson of the Mediation and Security Council, also described the release of the former president as a crucial step towards restoring normalcy not only in Niger but also in the broader region.

He emphasised the importance of the government, led by Abdourahamane Tchiani, expediting the release of Mohammed Bazoum and facilitating his departure to a third country.

The minister said this measure will foster dialogue and potentially lead to the lifting of sanctions and the initiation of a transition to constitutional rule in that country.

These actions, he believed, are imperative for the well-being, peace, and stability of Niger and the surrounding region.

As tensions ease with the release of Bazoum’s family, the international community watches closely, hopeful that diplomatic efforts will pave the way for broader discussions and positive transformation in Niger’s political landscape.