Niger junta says ousted President Mohamed Bazoum tried to escape

The military junta of Niger claim to have stopped President Mohamed Bazoum’s attempt to flee their custody on October 19.

According to the spokesman Amadou Abdramane, Bazoum, who was overthrown by the military on July 26, tried to escape in the middle of the night with his family, cooks, and security.

Abdramane said that the escape bid failed and “the main actors and some of the accomplices” were arrested.

The attempted escape happened around 03:00 (02:00 GMT) on Thursday October 19, military spokesman Amadou Abdramane said on state television.

“The ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, his two cooks and two security elements, tried to escape from his place of detention,” he said.

According to Abdramane, the escape plan initially called for Bazoum to travel to a hideout outside of the capital, Niamey.

Then, the former leader had intended to depart aboard foreign-owned helicopters.

Bazoum, together with his wife and children, has been detained at the presidential palace in the capital city of Niamey since his coup.