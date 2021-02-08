Bayelsa plans relocation of Tombia market, motor park to ease traffic

The Bayelsa State government has disclosed plans to relocate the makeshift market at the Tombia Roundabout and motor park in order to decongest traffic in the area.

The area is known for its gridlock caused by the existence of the makeshift market and motor park, which also aid hoodlums in attacking and dispossessing innocent citizens of their monies and valuables.

With the expansion and reconstruction of the roundabout, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has expressed his determination to complete the ultra-modern motor park project at Igbogene to enable the relocation of both the makeshift market and motor park.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo stated this weekend in a meeting with representatives of Etegwe-Tombia Junction Traders Association, National Union of Road Transport Workers and Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo underscored the importance of the project in a statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, noting that it would help to decongest and improve the city status of the capital, Yenagoa.

He assured that the Diri administration was desirous of completing the Igbogene motor park in order to implement an efficient inter and intra-city transport system, enhance the aesthetics of the state capital and also checkmate the activities of criminals in Yenagoa and its environs.

The deputy governor urged the relevant state officials, including the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, to immediately visit the Igbogene site with representatives of the transport unions to put up a temporary structure for use.

Ewhrudjakpo explained that it is expedient to relocate the market and motor parks to ease traffic in Tombia Roundabout preparatory to the commencement of commercial operations at the Bayelsa International Airport and called for understanding and cooperation among those doing business in the area.

He assured them of the government’s commitment to creating a congenial business environment.

“We are working to see that we relocate you from that Tombia area to a more comfortable place to do your business,” Ewhrudjakpo said.

In their separate remarks, Dahiru Yau, acting chairman of Tombia Junction Traders Association, and Chris Adokeme, state chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, pleaded with the government to provide an alternative for their relocation.

Also speaking, Biggy Obesi, patron of the Traders Association, expressed gratitude to the deputy governor for his proactive measures and assured him of a better working relationship between government and the association.