Bauchi Police Arrest two Vigilantee members for raping housewife in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police command Wednesday arrested two suspected vigilantee members for raping one housewife in Bauchi.

The two suspects are Lawali Sule and Babangida Shehu, both from Dogon-Ruwa village in the Ningi local government area of the state.

SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil who is the police public relations officer in Bauchi confirmed the story to newsmen in a press release.

On August 25, 2022, at about 0200hrs the two suspects conspired among themselves and stormed the house of one Alhaji Gare, all armed with Dane-guns, broke into his wife’s room and asked for her husband whereabouts, but he was not at home. Thereafter they threatened her with a gun with the view to have canal knowledge of her and she succumbed out of fear, the police statement said.

According to the police, the victim was rush to the Ningi general hospital for proper medical examination and confirmed the penetration.