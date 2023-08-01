Bauchi govt. to promote 2,000 civil servants – Official

The Bauchi State Government says it is set to promote over 2,000 civil servants across different grade levels and cadres in the state to the next level in 2023.

Yahuza Adamu, Head of Civil Service (HoS) of the state, stated this at the sensitisation workshop for the 2023 Civil Service Promotion Examination on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the civil servants due for promotion must have met the prerequisites and passed an examination to earn the promotion.

“The workshop, which is one of the requirements for the promotion of the eligible officers, is expected to expose and prepare the officers for the responsibilities ahead in the next grade level,’’ he said.

Mr Adamu admonished those to be promoted to be steadfast and dedicated in their duties, and reciprocate the good gesture of the state government while justifying the emoluments that came with the new anticipated grade levels.

Earlier, Mr Mohammed Umar, Permanent Secretary, Establishments and ServiCom Matters Bureau, HoS Office, said the advantage of promotion examination would encourage competition, stimulate reading habit and ensure officers to realise their potentials and develop the same.

According to him, in the 2022 edition of the examination, the state recorded 90 per cent pass.

“I am also happy that our dream of conducting this workshop, which is a prelude to the 2023 first batch civil service promotion examination is a reality.

“The success recorded so far is attributed to Gov. Bala Mohammed’s commitment to ensuring success of the promotion examination policy.”

He urged the participants to reciprocate the gesture by being loyal and dedicated to their duties.

Alhaji Gambo Magaji, Chairman, Dugge Management Services and the Consultant of the Promotion Examination, urged the participants to listen with keen interest to acquire the knowledge.

According to him, eight papers will be presented from the resource persons and exams will also be conducted on Aug. 12.