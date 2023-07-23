Barau appoints Abdullahi, chief of staff, Fagge, SA policy & monitoring

Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi has been named chief of staff by Senator Jibrin Barau, the deputy president of the senate. Professor Bashir Muhammad Fagge has been named special adviser for policy and monitoring, while Ismail Mudashir, the deputy general editor of Daily Trust Newspapers, has been named special adviser for media and publicity.

According to a statement, Senator Barau also named Idris Abiola Ajimobi, the son of the late Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as Special Adviser (Special Duties); Yusuf Aliyu Tumfafi, Special Adviser (Political); Mrs. Ngozi Ndawi Nkemdirim, a pioneer staff of the National Assembly, Special Adviser (Administration); and Shitu Madaki Kunchi, Special Assistant (Media & Publicity).