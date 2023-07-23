Tinubu will appoint technocrats as ministers, rather than politicians, says Oshiomole

Senator Adams Oshiomole, representing Edo North Senatorial District, said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will appoint technocrats as ministers instead of the usual practise of politicians to help him actualize his vision for Nigeria.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television Sunday Politics, the former governor of Edo State admitted that one of the unique qualities of the president is his ability to identify talent and put them in the right place to enable them help him achieve his targets.

“At the heart of our campaigns, one of our selling points for President Tinubu based on his performance as governor of Lagos State is his ability to hunt for talent,” Oshiomole said.

“He’s not known to surround himself with people who don’t know their right from their left or surround himself with yes, yes, yes, men.”

He added that Tinubu had the usual taste of having highly brilliant technocrats in his cabinet who could argue and debate extensively any policy he introduces.

Oshiomole said those are the kind of men the president is most likely to have in his cabinet, a situation that is a deviation from the usual practise of most political leaders in Nigeria.

“His business is to coordinate, and that was his selling point to Nigerians,” he said.

On rumours that the former Edo State governor will make the cut as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oshiomole denied knowledge of it, insisting that as far as he is concern, he is only a member of the red chambers of the legislative arm of government.