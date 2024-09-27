Banditry and oaths in the Zamfara debacle

Dauda Lawal, the Governor of Zamfara State

The dispute between the former and current governors of Zamfara State escalated during the week. Those uninitiated in Islamic culture could dismiss it as moving from a pantomime to a farce, but experts consider the matter to have become even more severe. Yet, it has not resolved one problem or stopped the banditry at the heart of the contest.

Governor Dauda Lawal accuses his predecessor, Mr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, of being the brain behind banditry in the state. President Bola Tinubu appointed Matawalle the Minister of State for Defence to tackle banditry frontally, where Zamfara State is the epicentre. Both men have engaged in a verbal war over the roots, sponsors, and beneficiaries of banditry in the state.

Governor Lawal has been on the rooftop accusing Matawalle of sponsoring banditry and providing the Government House as a safe harbour for bandit leaders. He asserted that he had presented a dossier on Matawalle’s involvement to the president and the National Security Adviser.

Matawalle replied on Tuesday, September 24. He challenged Governor Dauda Lawal to swear by the Holy Quran to prove his innocence. Matawalle threw a blanket, saying the political elite in the state are complicit. He challenged Governor Lawal and General Ali Gusau to take the oath.

Matawalle affirmed, “Let me remind you that when I was governor, I was the only governor who swore by the Holy Quran that I have no hand or connections with banditry or that I am not happy with what is happening. I swore that God should not give me one second if I were pleased or part of it.

“I challenged all the politicians then, including Dauda, but none could take the oath. But I took it because I know my mind. I know I have a clean heart. And not only that, including all my councillors, chairmen, and commissioners, I will not give you an appointment; you have to take the oath.

“And up till tomorrow, I am challenging these people to take the oath that I have taken.

“They are part of the banditry; if not, let them take the oath with the Holy Quran openly with all the Imams in Zamfara State. And since that time, none of them has taken this oath.”

Matawalle wailed, “Why only me? Zamfara is a small but complex state with individuals harbouring devilish ideas. The people of Zamfara may dislike me because I confront everyone involved in these heinous acts, including politicians destabilising the state.” He stressed, “I swore clearly and ensured that all my councillors, chairmen, and commissioners also took the same oath before their appointments. The record is there.”

In Islamic culture, swearing by the Holy Quran is a solemn and significant act that carries great weight. It is considered a form of oath or vow, often used to emphasise the truthfulness of a statement or to seal a promise.

Experts say it is significant because it speaks of the divine sanction of the word of God; it is an obligation to uphold moral and ethical principles, and swearing by the Quran can have social and legal implications. An oath on the Quran is a profoundly religious and spiritual act that reinforces their faith and connection to God. Muslims take Quarnic oaths seriously.

The dispute between the governors divided netizens. While some supported Governor Lawal’s call, many others urged him to face the business of governing the state. After Matawalle, Senator Shehu Sani weighed in on X:

2. Contentions over Edo elections continue

INEC recently declared APC candidate Senator Okpebolo the winner of the gubernatorial contest in Edo State. Observer groups who witnessed the election alleged massive irregularities but stopped short of calling it for the opposition PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo.

Someone expressed the sentiment on a platform:

Asue took a risk for us.

Dear Asue,

You took a significant risk for all of us (‘outsiders’), sacrificing so much for your people—many of whom may not fully appreciate the magnitude of your sacrifice.

The impressive numbers the PDP secured were mainly because you were on the ticket.

From what I hear, Obaseki struggled with connecting to the grassroots and managing vested interests.

You put your reputation, career, relationships, and accomplishments on the line in service to your people. Unfortunately, as is often the case, Nigeria stood in your way.

If 36 Asues were contesting for governorship across the federation, we could begin to shift the narrative truly.

You gave it everything, Asue.

I remain hopeful that something positive will emerge from all this.

Best regards,

-Anonymous.

3. Bobrisky at the centre of a possible landmark defamation joust.

Nigerian courts may be confronted with unravelling and specifying the boundaries of the complex relationship among social media, technology, celebrities and defamation if Femi Falana Chambers goes ahead with a promised suit to defend the reputation of Falz, the musician son of the head of chambers.

Falz features in a web of allegations spun by social media content creator Mr Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, with Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, as the arrowhead.

In an audio recording leaked by VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky alleged corruption by the EFCC, the Nigerian Correctional Service, musician Falz the Bad Guy, and the Ministry of Justice.

He paid N15m to some EFCC officials to drop money laundering charges before his trial. The court jailed him for six months.

He spent the six months in a specially arranged private residence near the jail.

He was trying to raise N10m to get a pardon and wipe his name from the records. Falz was supposed to arrange it through the Femi Falana Chambers.

Bobrisky immediately denied the accusation and disclaimed the audio. He alleged they cloned his voice.

All the government agencies said they would institute a probe. The EFCC invited Bobrisky and VeryDark Man.

Social media platforms have revolutionised communication, but they also present unique challenges regarding defamation. Defamation is making a false statement that harms someone’s reputation. With the speed and reach of social media, defamatory statements can spread rapidly and cause significant damage.

According to an online encyclopaedia, key Issues related to social media and defamation include:

Anonymity : The anonymity afforded by many social media platforms can make identifying and holding defamers accountable difficult.

: The anonymity afforded by many social media platforms can make identifying and holding defamers accountable difficult. Rapid Dissemination : Defamatory statements can be shared and re-shared countless times, amplifying their impact.

: Defamatory statements can be shared and re-shared countless times, amplifying their impact. Global Reach: Social media platforms have a global reach, meaning defamatory statements can harm someone’s reputation worldwide.

Lack of Oversight: While some social media platforms have implemented measures to combat defamation, they often need help keeping up with the volume of content.

4. The Ebonyi Sample

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State drew attention. Mrs Patricia Obila went around sharing palliatives of N1000. Yes, One Thousand Naira! A netizen complained, “And this has to be captured on camera as a significant achievement”.