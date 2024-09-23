Edo election marred with irregularities, opposition stole PDP mandate – Ighodalo

Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Founding Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo

Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Edo state governorship poll, has expressed that the mandate of the PDP was stolen by opposition of the party.

He attributed the electioneering procedure to be marred by intimidation, threats of violence, harassment, arrests and financial inducements while speaking on Monday.

The electoral umpire had declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress winner of the election having polled 291,667 while Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party emerged second with 247,274 and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party came third with 22,761 votes.

“We ran a great campaign, and your overwhelming support was evident in the ballots before our progress was unjustly halted on September 21st, 2024 by people who do not mean well for you or for our state,” he said.

“That day will forever be etched in our history as one of our darkest moments, marked by the brazen theft of our mandate and the shameful subversion of the will of the people.

“Yet, in the face of this challenge, we must not be discouraged. The illusory triumph of evil over good is only temporary,” Ighodalo said.

While enjoining residents of the state not to be discouraged, he added, “our journey towards a prosperous Edo State does not end here; it is just beginning. Let us remain engaged, committed, and united in our collective resolve to create a Pathway to Prosperity for All in Edo State.

“You did not abandon me during our campaign; and I promise you that as we face a daunting and uncertain future together, I will not abandon you.”