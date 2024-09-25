Bobrisky denies paying EFCC operatives N15m bribe

Idris Okuneye, a popular crossdresser, widely known as Bobrisky, has denied the allegation that he bribed officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop money laundering charges.

The allegation was made by social media influencer Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, in a viral audio recording, where Bobrisky was alleged to have paid N15 million to unnamed EFCC operatives to avoid prosecution.

In response to the viral audio, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s head of media and publicity, confirmed on Tuesday that Ola Olukoyede, the commission’s chairman, had ordered an immediate investigation into the bribery allegation.

Both Bobrisky and Otse were invited to cooperate with investigators.

However, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Bobrisky dismissed the bribery allegations, stating that he had not paid any EFCC officers and had served his prison sentence in full.

He also called the viral voice recording fake and urged the public to disregard the false claims.

“My attention has been drawn to a fake voice recording circulating on the internet that I paid EFCC 15 million naira, and that I was never in prison… I didn’t pay any EFCC money, which is a very big lie. I served my term in full, and I came out,” Bobrisky wrote.

As the investigation continues, the EFCC has promised to thoroughly examine the matter and make the findings public.