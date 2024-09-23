EFCC warns against illegal use of uniforms in comedy skits

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned against the unauthorised use of its operational gear in comedy skits.

This follows the resurgence of an old video titled “EFCC and Army Wahala” across social media platforms, sparking renewed concern within the agency.

In the warning shared on Monday via X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the anti-graft agency expressed its disapproval of how its operatives were portrayed in the video.

The EFCC emphasised that the misrepresentation of its agents in such productions undermines the professional image of the commission.

“This, once again, compels the EFCC to reiterate its warning to skit makers and other social workers to desist from using the operational accoutrements of the commission illegally and irresponsibly,” the agency stated.

The agency criticised the video for presenting a distorted view of its operatives, labeling it a “caricature of the operational etiquette of the EFCC.”

The commission expressed concern that the skit’s portrayal of agents as violent figures was a deliberate attempt to tarnish its reputation.

“Operatives of the EFCC are not bullies,” the agency added, explaining that its officers are trained to act with “decency, civility, and respect” toward the public, including suspects of financial crimes.

It, therefore, urged the skit makers to cease the unauthorised use of EFCC uniforms in their productions.