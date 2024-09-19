Drama continues as EFCC rejects Yahaya Bello’s appearance, says ex-governor still wanted

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello appeared at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters on Wednesday, months after being declared wanted over alleged mismanagement of N80.2 billion.

However, the EFCC rejected how he presented himself. Bello arrived in the company of his successor, Governor Ahmed Ododo, and other dignitaries, which violated EFCC’s invitation protocol.

As a result, the commission declined to attend to him, stating that he remains wanted despite his physical appearance at their office.

According to sources, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede directed officials not to engage Bello due to his breach of protocol.

“His manner of coming to EFCC was a breach of our protocol. No Nigerian, no matter how highly placed, is expected to come for an invitation in a convoy of vehicles and with a sitting governor,” the Nation quoted a source, adding that Bello’s arrival with Ododo, who has immunity, was inappropriate and contrary to EFCC procedures.

Bello’s media office, represented by Ohiare Michael, stated that the former governor reported to the EFCC in a show of respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, despite heavy rain that morning.

Michael explained that Bello had sought to enforce his fundamental rights to ensure due process was followed.

Despite Bello’s arrival, the EFCC clarified that he was not in their custody and remains wanted.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale debunked media reports claiming that Bello was in the commission’s holding facility, asserting that the former governor still faces a subsisting arrest warrant.

Michael, in a separate statement, expressed concern over the EFCC’s refusal to interrogate Bello when he arrived, noting that he had voluntarily reported to clear his name.

He further alleged that EFCC operatives had surrounded the Kogi Government Lodge in Asokoro later that night, attempting to arrest Bello with sporadic gunfire.

Bello’s team condemned the EFCC’s actions, claiming the agency was engaging in political battles rather than fulfilling its anti-corruption mandate.

This accusation has not been independently verified. Despite the standoff, the EFCC maintains that it is still seeking to arrest Bello unless he complies with the proper procedures.