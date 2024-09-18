Yahaya Bello never reported to our office – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, said Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi, was not in its custody.

In a statement by EFCC Dele Oyewale, its spokesperson, the commission said the former governor never reported to its office.

Oyewale, who was reacting to a report that Bello had surrendered himself to the commission, said that the report was not true.

“Media report today (Wednesday) that Mr Yahaya Bello is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is incorrect.

“The commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody. Bello, already declared wanted by the commission, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest,” he said.

Ohiare Michael, the director of Bello Media Office, had earlier on Wednesday, in a statement said that the former governor had honoured the EFCC invitation over alleged fraud.

Michael said that Bello decided to honour EFCC’s invitation after due consultations with his family, legal team and political allies. He added that Bello had all the while only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights to ensure due process.

“It is important for the former governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear,” he said.

“It is our hope that the commission will be as professional as necessary and respect his fundamental rights as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.