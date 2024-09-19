Information revealed that my predecessor was fully involved in banditry – Zamfara governor alleges

Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara, alleged that his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, who is the minister of state for defence, was fully involved in banditry during his tenure as governor of the state.

Lawal made these allegations during his recent appearance on TVC NEWS, stating that information he got so far indicted the minister of involvement in some banditry issues in Zamfara.

“From all the information we’re getting, my Predecessor was fully involved in some of these banditry issues,” the governor said, urging Matawalle to resign from his position as the minister of state for defence.

Insecurity has worsened in Zamfara in recent years, resulting in the death of hundreds of people and abduction of thousands.

The northwest state is the most affected by banditry, leading in the number of kidnap incidents (132), number of kidnap victims (1,639) and number of civilian deaths (146) between July 2023 to June 2024, according to a recent report by SBM Intelligence.

Matawalle governed the state from May 2019 to May 2023 before handing over to Lawal after losing his reelection bid.

Speaking of TVC NEWS, Lawal accused his predecessor of aiding bandits terrorising the state. He alleged that bandits were being kept at Government House during Matawalle’s administration.

Lawal cited an example of a permanent secretary who had to pay ransom to bandits through the Government House after his families were abducted.

He added that it is disturbing that Matawalle continue to serve as minister for defence despite all the allegations against him.

The governor urged his predecessor to resign and face allegations levelled against him, saying that he “should have been more honourable.”