NAF kills Halilu Sububu, notorious bandit, 38 others in Zamfara operation

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces neutralized a notorious bandit, Halilu Sububu, along with over 38 terrorists near Mayanchi in Zamfara State.

The mission was part of ongoing efforts to combat insurgency in the region, as confirmed by a statement released by Kabiru Ali, NAF Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, on Saturday.

The operation was a follow-up to an earlier engagement by NAF and ground troops, who encountered terrorists during their patrol in the Mayanchi area.

Acting on intelligence reports, NAF Special Forces, under Operation HADARIN DAJI, launched an exploitation mission to secure the region and neutralize hostile elements.

During the mission, 38 terrorists were confirmed killed, with four bodies recovered for further verification.

In addition to the elimination of the terrorists, security forces seized a significant cache of weapons, including two Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) tubes, one RPG bomb, three PKT machine guns, five AK-47 rifles, 29 magazines, and over 1,000 rounds of assorted ammunition.

According to Ali, the operation highlighted the NAF Special Forces’ professionalism and precision in leading critical missions aimed at securing national security in conjunction with other military units.