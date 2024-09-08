Over N1bn ransom paid to kidnappers in one year as Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina lead in scourge

Kidnappers received the sum of N1.048 billion in ransom between July 2023 and June 2024 in Nigeria. They actually demanded a total of N10.99 billion in ransom, a new report by SBM Intelligence has claimed.

The worsening security situation in Nigeria was further exposed in the report by the SBM Intelligence, a market intelligence and security analysis firm, revealing that over 7,000 Nigerians were abducted across the country in the last one year, with over N1 billion paid as ransom.

The report highlights the deepening security crisis, particularly in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina states, which have seen the highest numbers of kidnapping incidents and victims.

According to the report, 7,568 people were kidnapped in 1,130 incidents between July 2023 and June 2024.

“Nigeria’s security crisis has become increasingly complex, with armed groups and non-state actors exploiting the state’s weakened influence,” SBM Intelligence noted in its analysis.

The report identified various factors fueling the crisis, including the resurgence of Boko Haram in the North-east, armed gangs in the North-central and North-west, secessionist violence in the South-east, and gang-related issues in the South-west.

The report also revealed the rising lethality of kidnapping incidents, with 1,056 people killed during the 1,130 reported incidents. On average, one person is killed during each attempted abduction.

The report further stated that women were more frequently targeted than men in the recorded abductions.

Economic challenges in Nigeria are driving more people into kidnapping as a means of survival, according to the report. “As the country’s economic challenges deepen and more individuals fall below the poverty line, more people have taken to kidnapping for ransom for survival,” the report stated.

It urged the government to take urgent action to disrupt the financial flows sustaining these criminal activities.

Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina were identified as the most affected states, with Zamfara recording 132 kidnapping incidents involving 1,639 victims, Kaduna reporting 113 incidents with 1,113 victims, and Katsina with 119 incidents and 887 victims. The three states also recorded the highest number of civilian deaths due to kidnappings.

The report highlighted the prevalence of mass abductions, with over 3,000 people kidnapped in 135 incidents from January to June 2024. The northern regions of the country were most affected by mass abductions, particularly in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina.

In response to the growing kidnapping crisis, President Bola Tinubu has stated that the federal government will not pay ransom to kidnappers.

In March, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reiterated the president’s stance, emphasising that no ransom would be paid to criminal elements. However, despite the government’s position, many Nigerians continue to pay ransom to secure the release of kidnapped relatives.

President Tinubu has also acknowledged the need to address the root causes of kidnapping, such as poverty and inequality, to prevent individuals from turning to crime as a means of survival. Despite the government’s efforts, the kidnapping crisis remains a significant threat to security across the country.