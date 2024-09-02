Nigeria’s security environment has become increasingly complicated, as armed groups and unofficial entities take advantage of the state’s diminishing authority.

Kidnapping has emerged as a major issue across the country, with certain regions experiencing notably higher incidences of this crime.

This includes Boko Haram’s resurgence in the Northeast, armed gangs in the Northcentral and Northwest, secessionist violence in the Southeast, and gang-related issues in the Southwest. Kidnapping for ransom has become a prevalent issue across these regions.

SB Morgen Intel report, titled “Grim Reaping: Economics of Nigeria’s Kidnap Industry,” reveals that while kidnappers demanded N10,995,090,000 (approximately N11 billion), they received only N1,048,110,000, which is just 9.5% of the total amount demanded.

At least 7,568 Nigerians were abducted in 1,130 incidents in the past year, with bandits demanding nearly N11 billion in ransom, according to the report.

“Between July 2023 and June 2024, no fewer than 7,568 people were abducted in 1,130 incidents across the country,” SBM Intel stated.

“The pool for high net worth individuals has shrunk. This makes everyone, including the bourgeoisie, students, infants, etc., a target,” the report stated.

SBM Intel also pointed out that the rising number of kidnapping incidents reflects widespread poverty and ongoing economic issues in Nigeria.

Here are the top 7 states with the highest number of kidnappings in Nigeria between July 2023 and June 2024

Zamfara

Zamfara State leads the list with 132 reported incidents, involving a total of 1,639 victims. The state has faced persistent challenges related to insecurity, contributing to the high number of abductions. Various factors, including conflicts and criminal activities, have made Zamfara a hotspot for kidnappings.

Kaduna

Kaduna State follows closely with 111 reported incidents and 1,113 victims. The state has seen a rise in kidnappings over the years, driven by a mix of banditry and communal clashes. The situation in Kaduna remains a focal point for security efforts aimed at curbing this menace.

Katsina

Katsina State recorded 119 incidents, with 887 victims. The state has been grappling with banditry, which has significantly contributed to the high number of abductions. Efforts to address this issue are ongoing, but the challenge remains significant.

Borno

Borno State, known for its long-standing insurgency issues, reported 63 incidents with 720 victims. The insurgency has not only displaced many residents but has also fueled the increase in abductions, particularly in areas with limited security presence.

Niger

Niger State experienced 48 incidents, with 689 victims. The state’s vast landmass and proximity to areas affected by banditry have contributed to the rising incidents of kidnapping.

Sokoto

Sokoto State reported 67 incidents, involving 487 victims. The state has been affected by the spillover of insecurity from neighbouring regions, leading to an increase in abductions within its borders.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, recorded 70 incidents with 404 victims. While the FCT is typically known for its relative security, recent trends show that even the capital is not immune to the rise in kidnapping cases. The abductions in the FCT highlight the spread of this issue beyond traditionally volatile regions.

