7 safest cities in Africa in 2024 and their index score

The Safety Index assesses the safest cities based on various factors. Scores below 20 indicate very low safety, while scores between 20 and 40 signify low safety. Cities between 40 and 60 are considered moderately safe, and those between 60 and 80 are deemed highly safe.

Cairo, Nairobi, and Lagos ranked the safest in the ‘very low’ range, these cities actively prioritize and demonstrate excellence in implementing good safety measures like community policing and CCTV networks, allowing residents and visitors alike to enjoy peace of mind while exploring their streets. Local authorities’ concerted efforts make these cities not only examples of security but also thriving destinations for all.

Though crime still exists, these cities stand out for their dedication to comprehensive safety strategies. From community outreach programs to innovative crime prevention tactics, they’re setting a positive example for their regions in the fight against crime.

Here are the 7 safest cities in Africa with their index score in 2024

Cairo, Egypt – Safety Index: 49.5

Cairo, Egypt’s bustling capital, offers a moderate level of safety with a Safety Index of 49.5. This stems from factors like a strong police presence in key areas, robust infrastructure like CCTV networks, and a culture of community vigilance. However, it’s crucial to remember that individual experiences may vary due to specific locations, situations, and personal perceptions. Always take necessary precautions and exercise situational awareness, regardless of the overall index.

Nairobi, Kenya – Safety Index: 40.8

Despite being Kenya’s economic and cultural hub, Nairobi struggles with safety concerns, earning the second spot on Numbeo’s 2024 Safety Index with a score of 40.8. This ranking warrants a closer look at factors like crime rates, law enforcement effectiveness, and community safety initiatives to understand the challenges residents face and potential solutions.

Lagos, Nigeria – Safety Index: 32.0

Lagos, the economic powerhouse of Nigeria, secures the third position with a Safety Index of 32.0. The city’s dynamic atmosphere and economic opportunities contrast safety concerns, indicating the need for comprehensive strategies to address crime and improve the overall safety infrastructure.

Cape Town, South Africa – Safety Index: 26.5

Cape Town, one of South Africa’s most iconic cities, ranks fourth with a Safety Index of 26.5. The city’s beautiful landscapes and rich cultural heritage are accompanied by high burglary rates in specific neighbourhoods, particularly in certain neighbourhoods. This ranking underscores the importance of targeted efforts to create safer environments for residents and visitors.

Johannesburg, South Africa – Safety Index: 19.3

Johannesburg, a major economic hub in South Africa, holds the fifth position with a Safety Index of 19.3. While the city boasts economic opportunities, This stark reality demands focused efforts on crime prevention, social programs, and improved public transportation infrastructure to build a safer and more equitable future for all its residents.

Durban, South Africa – Safety Index: 19.1

Durban, a coastal city in South Africa, follows closely with a Safety Index of 19.1. As with other cities on the list, Durban’s safety profile indicates a need for targeted interventions to address specific safety concerns and enhance the overall well-being of its residents.

Pretoria, South Africa – Safety Index: 18.2

Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, completes the list with a Safety Index of 18.2. As with other cities, Pretoria faces safety challenges that warrant a comprehensive approach, involving government, law enforcement, and community stakeholders working in tandem.