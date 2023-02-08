Bacardi partners HACEY on environmental awareness

Bacardi in Nigeria, a part of family-owned Bacardi Limited, has partnered with HACEY, a non-profit organization in Nigeria, to help revive Lagos’ green ecosystem towards building a more sustainable lifestyle for Lagosians.

The initiative, which is geared towards planting over 300 trees in Lagos and the surrounding areas, will drive education on the importance of preserving the earth’s natural assets and build awareness on how Nigerians can play a key role in building a more sustainable lifestyle.

“Our tree planting initiative is a step forward in our commitment to being good spirited, by taking action to restore communities and revitalize natural ecosystems. We are driven to be the most responsible global spirits company in the world, and we hope to bring our partners and communities on the journey with us,” Sanjib Sarkar, commercial director of Bacardi in Nigeria, said.

According to him, the world’s largest privately held spirits company’s goal is to build a bright future for the business in its journey to revolutionize its operations. Sarkar disclosed that the trees will be planted in Eti-Osa and the Epe Local Government Area of Lagos state. “Once planted, HACEY will work with the surrounding communities to cultivate the area and ensure the trees are well maintained and cared for”.

As part of the program, Primos from Bacardi in Nigeria will spend a full day planting trees to mark the company’s Founder’s Day initiatives. February 4 signifies 161 years since Bacardi was founded, and this year, Primos in Nigeria is celebrating by giving back to the communities.

Rhoda Robinson, executive director, HACEY, said that environmental education encourages everyone to explore the challenges facing the ecosystem, engage in problem-solving and inspire action to improve the environment.

“Programs such as this give individuals a deeper understanding of environmental issues and empower them to make more informed and responsible decisions.

“The planting of trees can positively impact the environment in so many ways – from absorbing harmful CO2 emissions from the air to releasing the oxygen that is vital for human health and even providing shade for vegetation. These are just a few of the benefits,” said Robinson.