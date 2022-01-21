AYKO Agency to deepen Nigeria’s creative ecosystem, bridge skills gap with talent hunt

Organisers of the AYKO Agency Talent Hunt, Ayoola Bakare and Koya Onagoruwa have restated that the annual event is aimed at deepening the Nigerian creative ecosystem by discovering and bridging the skills gap of young creatives towards nurturing raw African talents and showcasing them to the world.

According to the organisers, the talent hunt which cuts across music, acting, modeling and dancing has officially opened entries for interested persons, noting that the show is interested in creating the needed platform with all the necessary support.

“From the very beginning, we had sought to ensure that emphasis was placed on upskilling and supporting the talents and models to the very highest standards, giving them every opportunity to proudly represent the best of the industry, on the world stage,” said Koya Onagoruwa, the co-founders, AYKO Agency.

Onagoruwa posits that there is richness in Nigerian talents and models, what is needed are opportunities. “We are looking to identify talents (actor/actress, singer/musician, painter/sketch artist, dancer, etc.) and models, with a true potential. You must be over 18 years old and can come from any corner of Nigeria.”

Ayoola Bakare, co-founders, AYKO Agency, said the aim of the show is to take the best of Nigerians, and showcase them internationally. “Our unwavering focus on promoting and encouraging the advancement of African talents and models, and our long-held beliefs on how we strongly believe AYKO Agency can contribute to industry, on an international level, means that we are fully prepared for the tough challenges,” he stated.

According to the organisers, registration is now open to interested persons from the age of 18 and above until Friday, April 15, 2022 while the grand-finale holds on Friday, May 13, in Lagos.

It should also be noted that one of the winners of the maiden edition, Aduni, has teamed up with top Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani on her debut single under the management of Ayko. The new single is now available on all music streaming and downloading platforms.

“We are extremely honoured and privileged to be working with Ric Hassani. One of our #AYKO2021 winners, Aduni (@aduni.music) has joined forces with Ric to record a beautiful song titled ‘My Baby’. It is a song that captures how we are all feeling as we head for the momentous Valentine’s Day on February 14th,” Bakare said.