Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State, on Friday, signed the state’s 2023 budget of N330.235 billion into law. The budget is tagged “quantum infinitum”.

Read also: Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ayade said the budget, which is his last as governor, will aid the implementation of some of the people-centred social welfare policies of his government within his remaining months in office.