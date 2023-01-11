Ayade reshuffles cabinet, swears in 13 new commissioners

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has reshuffled his cabinet and swore-in 13 new commissioners barely five months to the end of his administration.

Following the development, the former commissioner for culture and tourism, Eric Anderson, was appointed the commissioner for information and orientation, while the former director-general, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Janet Ekpenyong, was appointed the commissioner for health.

Also, the governor appointed Adamu Musa from Kano State as the commissioner for inter-governmental affairs.

The new commissioners filled vacancies created by the exit of their former occupants, who left either to vie for elective offices or as a result of the governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a speech at the swearing-in in Calabar on Tuesday, Ayade urged the new commissioners to work to ensure that his administration finished strong.

“Your coming on board is not by accident. You have been selected based on your integrity and competence to bring your wealth of experience to bear on our administration.

“Your jobs are all cut out for you, I expect that you make our dear state proud,” he said.

Responding on behalf of others, Ekpenyong, who replaced Betta Edu, the APC national woman leader, thanked the governor for the appointment.