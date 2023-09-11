Awoniyi dumps PDP, keeps mum on next move

Abayomi Awoniyi, a former deputy governor of Kogi State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dumped the party after 25 years of loyal and dedicated membership and service.

Awoniyi, who served as deputy to Idris Wada, conveyed his resignation in a letter addressed to the chairman of the PDP I Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State, dated August 31, 2023.

Though he has not indicated his next line of action and did not give specific reasons for his exit from the PDP, his resignation might not be unconnected with his dissatisfaction with the last governorship primaries of the party, an exercise he termed a farce.

Read also: SDP’s allegation false, pretentious – Kogi Police

The crisis rocking the state chapter of the Pope’s Democratic Party started during the primary election.

There are also strong indications that he will be joining the All Progressives Congress very soon.

Read also: Tribunal: PDP sacks APC in Kogi State

The letter titled, “Letter of Resignation from the People’s Democratic Party,” was released to the media on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Abayomi Awoniyi was one of the aspirants who expressed displeasure over the conduct of the PDP governorship primaries, as there were widespread allegations of manipulation against the candidate of the party.