AVEVA achieves Amazon Web Services Energy competency status

…Says, ‘we’re one of seven firms to be recognised out of 7000 listed partners’

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status.

The distinction recognises AVEVA’s expertise in helping customers leverage AWS’ cloud technology to transform complex industrial systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.

AVEVA is one of just seven companies to hold the AWS Energy Competency Status for New Energies, out of more than 7,000 listed AWS Partners.

Bry Dillon, Senior Vice-President, Partners and Business Development at AVEVA, said: “Together, AVEVA and AWS help enable the transformation of the industrial sector by delivering differentiated, innovative software solutions that accelerate the energy transition.

“AWS Energy Competency status indicates how the combination of the agility, innovation and breadth of service capabilities combined with AVEVA’s broad portfolio of industrial SaaS solutions can enable businesses to become more connected, resilient and agile on the road to achieving a low-carbon future.”

AWS Energy Competency Status underscores AVEVA’s proven customer success in developing solutions across the value chain – from the production design and build phase, to asset operations and optimisation, including for new energy solutions. To receive the designation, AWS Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit.

Explaining the benefits of AWS competency status, the company said that “It enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Programme to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

According to Dillion, “Digital tools available today could contribute up to 20percent of the reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions needed to hit the 2050 net-zero trajectories laid out by the International Energy Agency (IEA) for the energy, materials and mobility industries. AVEVA delivers purpose-built industrial software solutions that help enterprises across industries to manage energy demand, optimise enterprise operations, and track and measure emissions.

“On the supply side, AVEVA solutions support the expansion of the entire energy system, helping low-carbon pioneers to reduce the cost of technologies at the demonstration or prototype phase, such as clean hydrogen and carbon capture at scale.

“Customers such as Veolia Water, which is a global leader in water and wastewater treatment facilities and systems for industrial clients and public authorities, managed to achieve 20percent improvement in IT agility and freed-up resources by using AVEVA engineering solutions and AWS cloud. Their insight times were cut from 1 week to 24 hours and the tender response time reduced from 24 days to 24 hours.”