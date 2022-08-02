Auto CEOs, govt agencies meet in Abuja to x-ray automotive industry performance Thursday

Bothered by the lack of clear road map for Nigeria’s automotive industry, relevant federal government agencies and parastatals and chief executive officers of automobiles companies are billed to meet in Abuja this Thursday, August 4 at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja to look for ways to fashion out the immediate solutions.

The discussion is the focus of the maiden edition of the annual Nigeria Auto CEOs Forum meant to serve as a platform for CEOs of auto companies in the country to interact with agencies whose activities directly or indirectly affect the smooth running of automobile business in the nation.

Already, top auto companies in the country such as Toyota Nigeria Limited, Lanre Shittu Motors, Stallion Motors, Jet Systems Limited, PAN Nigeria, CFAO Motors, Honda Manufacturing, Kia, Nord, Kewalram, GAC Motors have thrown their weight behind the event.

In the same vein, relevant government agencies like the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Nigeria Customs Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have also indicated interest to participate.

The event is being put together by GSCL Transport Media group, and backed by seasoned auto journalists.