Nord Motors, UNILAG sign agreement to build Africa’s first on-campus auto plant

Nord Automobiles Limited, an indigenous automobile company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to establish an automobile assembly and manufacturing hub in the institution.

The signing of the MoU is a bold step in the right direction that is positioned to further intensify the university’s quest to equip students with all the necessary skills before graduation, said Oluwatoyin Ogunleye, vice chancellor, University of Lagos.

Ogundipe said that this would also stimulate research and development activities in the area of automobiles among members of staff, adding that any nation with the quest for development must look inward.

“This is the first time any university is bringing an automobile company into its campus in Africa. What this means to us, therefore, is that they will start assembling the car in this University of Lagos, putting into consideration the economic situation of this country,” he said.

Ogundipe expressed delight that with the coming of the auto plant, Engineering students of the university would be able to gain first-hand experience, but also students of Architecture, Finance, Marketing, as well as those in Creative Arts.

Oluwatobi Ajayi, chief executive officer, NORD Automobiles Limited, expressed delight at the development, noting that it was his little way of contributing to the country’s development.

According to him, there is a need to continuously encourage the youths, especially students in tertiary institutions, by making them understand that they have a future in engineering especially.

The NORD boss said that in two months’ time, the company would be establishing the assembly plant, as well as an ultra-modern showroom, to be commissioned by the vice chancellor.

“I have always believed in Nigeria and in the great talents and natural resources therein. I will not stop at doing anything within my disposal to make Nigeria a pride before the entire world. It is time for us to come together to return Nigeria to a producing nation and not a consumer nation,” he said.

Obinna Chukwu, deputy vice-chancellor (management services), University of Lagos, described the collaboration as a thing of great joy.

He noted that the signing of MoU between NORD Motors, an indigenous automobile firm, and UNILAG was a giant step that had brought joy to both the students, staff, management and the council.

Chukwu admitted that the relationship was predicated on the fact that NORD would open an assembly plant in the university.