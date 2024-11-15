Atiku’s ex-aide, Bwala, finally joins Tinubu’s cabinet

President Bola Tinubu has brought former opposer Daniel Bwala into his administration, naming him Special Adviser for Media and Public Communications. Bwala’s political journey, from vocal supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to an adviser in Tinubu’s State House, underscores a notable shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, raising questions about the fluidity of political loyalty and the strategies underpinning post-election appointments.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, announced Bwala’s appointment on Thursday, alongside three new director-general positions within key federal agencies. Onanuga’s statement offered little on the rationale for the appointments but did not shy away from the implicit political narrative surrounding Bwala’s integration into the administration.

Bwala served as a key aide to Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who ran against Tinubu in the contentious 2023 presidential election. During the campaign, Bwala stood firm in support of Abubakar, often in sharp opposition to Tinubu’s policies and platform.

Following Tinubu’s victory, Bwala’s alignment shifted, a move that did not go unnoticed among political observers and the public alike.

Political analyst Dr. Tade Olanrewaju suggests that the appointment reflects a pragmatic approach by Tinubu’s administration, saying, “This is a classic case of consolidating power by neutralizing opposition voices through integration.” Dr. Olanrewaju notes that Tinubu’s strategy aligns with a longstanding pattern in Nigerian politics, where administrations draw in former opponents to bolster a united front and manage public perception.

For many Nigerians, the move has sparked both curiosity and critique, with reactions ranging from cautious optimism about his communication capabilities to skepticism about the genuineness of his political shift.

Read also: Full: Seven newly appointed Tinubu’s ministers and their portfolios

For some, Bwala’s move into Tinubu’s camp is a signal of disillusionment within the opposition and a pragmatic bid for influence. Others view it as a strategic play, questioning whether his prior criticisms of Tinubu were genuine or merely tactical. Public opinion remains divided, with a section of the populace expressing frustration over what they perceive as the lack of steadfast loyalty among political leaders. On social media, the response has been mixed, with many Nigerians openly discussing the merits and drawbacks of such political transitions.

Bwala’s appointment was one of four announced on Thursday, with three new director-generals stepping into leadership roles across pivotal sectors in Nigeria’s public administration.

Mr. Olawale Olopade now leads the National Sports Commission

Dr. Abisoye Fagade heads the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, and

Dr. Adebowale Adedokun assumes the role at the Bureau of Public Procurement.

Each appointment reflects strategic placement across sectors critical to national development.

The timing and nature of these appointments illustrate a broader effort by the Tinubu administration to position trusted individuals and promising newcomers within agencies that oversee significant aspects of Nigerian society and economy.

For Bwala, the position as a key communications strategist offers a formidable platform to reshape public narratives around Tinubu’s policies and priorities. As Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, he will manage the administration’s messaging, a role that will test his skills in persuasion and public relations. Observers note that his integration may enable Tinubu to engage more directly with previously resistant or skeptical segments of the populace, particularly among former PDP supporters.

Ultimately, the story of Daniel Bwala’s political transformation is emblematic of a larger cycle within Nigerian governance, where former adversaries often find new footing within the same administration.

For Tinubu’s administration, the inclusion of Bwala may serve as a powerful symbolic act—a statement of consolidation and adaptation in an increasingly complex political environment. Whether Bwala’s tenure will be marked by meaningful contributions or seen as merely another instance of political survival remains to be seen.

Share