Full: Seven newly appointed Tinubu’s ministers and their portfolios

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet after months of growing calls from Nigerians.

In a major shakeup, the president fired five ministers, redeployed 10 to other ministries and appointed seven new ministers. The new appointees are subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

Here’s a list of the newly appointed ministers and their portfolios below:

1. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction)

2. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi (Labour and Employment)

3. Bianca Odinakachukwu Olivia Odumegwu-Ojukwu ( minister of state, Foreign Affairs)

4. Jumoke Oduwole (Industry, Trade and Investment)

5. Mukhtar Maiha (Livestock Development)

6. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata (Housing and Urban Development)

7. Suwaiba Said Ahmad (minister of state, Education)

