Atiku: Wike seems to look over his shoulders, but shrugs off threats from plotters

Is Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State already looking over his shoulders as end of his power draws close every day?

The governor has however, shrugged off any fears, describing as empty the threat by some politicians to deal with him when they eventually win the 2023 presidential election.

Wike explained that his political crime, to such people, seemed to be his insistence on equity, fairness and justice to be practised within the party, which they allegedly consider as too tough a demand to satisfy.

The Rivers State governor spoke at Community Secondary School 1 in Mogho Town, venue of the campaign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Gokana Local Government Area.

Wike described such threats as laughable, believing that those threatening him would never win at the poll, and would not have such opportunity at all to carry out their sinister scheme.

“Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win. You’ve not won, you are threatening to deal with some people. Will God allow you?”

Wike insisted that he was a strong proponent of the principle of equity, fairness and justice because it is about the best way to foster inclusivity in PDP.

He pointed to the evil of denying other equal stakeholders due rights that will give them a sense of belonging, wherein the unity of purpose matters within the party.

“All of them planning and saying they will deal with us, they’ve not been born. I dare them, let them try it.”

Wike told Gokana people to be proud of their nativity and being citizens of Rivers State. According to him, no person can ever intimidate the State because it will never play second fiddle in Nigeria.

The governor also advised Gokana people to go get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) that will be used to punish haters of Rivers State.

He said the 2023 election will be about the use of the PVCs, which is the people’s power, and it will not be like what was experienced in 2019 where officers of the Nigerian Army and police were used to intimidate voters.

Wike explained that a brother and a friend is one who caters to the welfare of the people and improved their living conditions.

In that regard, Wike stressed that he was a better brother to Gokana people than their son (Victor Giadom) who as a Commissioner for Works allegedly refused to construct roads in Gokana.

Wike revealed that several roads have been constructed by his administration in Gokana together with the bridge connecting K-Dere to Bolo Town ongoing.

In his speech, Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Siminialayi Fubara, asserted that the party would win the election in the State, but there is need for the winning to be very convincing.

Fubara assured that when elected, his administration will continue in the performance footstep set by the Wike’s administration.

Specifically, Fubara said he will do everything possible to sustain the security of life and property, provide more road and educational infrastructure in the area.

Director General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Felix Obuah, acknowledged the massive turnout of Gokana people to the campaign rally, and enjoined them to collect their PVCs so that they can vote on Election Day.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Fred Kpakol Ph.D., said PDP has won all elections in the council and they understand that politics is of interest and service.

According to him, they have no other political option other than supporting the consolidation team and to ensure that all candidates of PDP win at the poll.

Former secretary to the Rivers State government, Kenneth Kobani, said Gokana people will never abandon governor Wike and the PDP.

He assured that they were ready to take up any electoral fight against those whose stock-in-trade is to abuse the governor instead of engaging in issue based.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the senator, Barinada Mpigi, assured that they will commit to serving the interest of Gokana people and by extension the Ogoni land.