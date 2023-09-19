Atiku’s 35-point appeal to S’Court challenges tribunal judgement

Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has appealed the judgment of the election petition tribunal that upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In a 35-ground notice of appeal submitted on Tuesday, Atiku’s legal team charged that the tribunal had made a “serious error” in its ruling.

The notice of appeal, which was filed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, requests that the Supreme Court overturn all of the tribunal’s findings and conclusions because they do not accurately represent the foundations of his petition.

The former vice president argued that the tribunal had erred in law by failing to annul the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

He claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission conducted the election based on “serious and gross misrepresentation” violating the Electoral Act 2022 principles, relying on the “doctrine of legitimate expectation.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the appeal next week.