ASUU accuses Tinubu’s administration of insincerity, deception

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal Government of being deceptive and insincere in handling Universities’ matters, vowing to escalate its struggle against the Federal Government over deliberate refusal to meet with the Union.

Abubakar Mshelia, Chairperson of the UNIMAID ASUU chapter, in Maiduguri at weekend stated that ASUU had resolved to fight for its rights and survival of Universities’ autonomy.

He accused the Bola Tinubu-led Administration of reneging its agreements, prompting the Union to intensify its public engagements to mobilize support from students, parents and guardians.

“What is eminently to all of us is deceptions on the side of Federal government, they are being so deceptive in the sense that we suspended this strikes with understanding that these agreements be fulfilled off front up till this moments, I cant tell you that almost nothing was done by this present Administration with regards to struggle of our members”, she said.

Mshelia however urged general public to pressure the Federal Government to take action, adding that UNIMAID chapter would join the national body of ASUU to demonstrate the urgency of the situation and the need for a united front in the face of Government inaction.

“Government is in usual insincerity and deceptive ways of handling matters has refused to formally meet with the Union. So we felt it is time for the students, parents, guardians and public to be aware of deceptive ways of this present Administration now handles matters that affecting these Universities.

“How about the Governing Councils, the Governing Councils had been dissolved by the Tinubu’s Administration and they brought names in which we reiterated our positions that members of the Councils have not outlived their terms and there was no infraction committed by them so what ground will you remove them?”

“These Universities are autonomy so they retrieve the names and recently released another names, and that made it worse, institutions are omitted, I can tell you that University of Maiduguri hasn’t seen their own Governing Councils and many other Universities”, Mshelia said.