ASR Africa begins construction of N2bn housing units for army

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), a philanthropic initiative of Abdul Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, commenced the construction of 120 family housing units for the Nigerian Army in Abuja on Thursday.

This grant forms part of the N10 billion Security Support Fund donated by ASR Africa in 2022 to the Nigerian Armed Forces and security agencies with N2 billion allocated to the Nigerian army, according to a statement.

Read also: BUA to inaugurate new cement plant in Sokoto by Jan. 2024

Speaking at the event, Ubon Udoh, managing director/CEO of ASR Africa, said the donation is to further support security agencies, saying there can be no meaningful development without adequate peace and security in the nation.

He commended the leadership of the Nigerian army for prioritising the welfare of the men and women of the army and promised continued support by the ASR team in ensuring the full implementation and delivery of the project.

On his part, chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, appreciated Udoh and Rabiu, for what he described as a kind and rare gesture to the army.

The army chief added that the support will further boost the morale of the personnel in delivering adequate security to Nigerians.

Read also: Dangote-Bua spat calls for stronger sanctions against anti-competition behaviours

ASR Africa, the brainchild of Rabiu, was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education, and social development within Africa, according to the statement.