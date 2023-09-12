ASEPA to prosecute sanitation offenders

The Abia State Environmental Sanitation Agency (ASEPA) says it will begin the prosecution of persons caught violating the environmental laws of the state.

Ogbonna Okereke, the general manager, ASEPA, disclosed this Wednesday while addressing members of Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA), during their monthly meeting in Aba.

The ASEPA boss lamented that despite concerted efforts by Governor Alex Otti’s administration to enhance the sanitary conditions of most cities in the state, some persons have refused to key into the system.

He decried that despite the provision of enough waste disposal bins, some residents still dump refuse on the ground, adding that such an attitude constituted a potent threat to the determination of the present government to ensure healthy and clean Abia cities.

According to Okereke, ASEPA in the face of this unhealthy development will soon commence an enlightenment campaign on the need for residents to cooperate with the authorities, even as he warned that the government will not hesitate to wield the big stick against unrepentant residents.

Sanitation offenders, Okereke said, would be slammed with fines and or imprisonment or both.

He appealed to APALDA members to use their position as major stakeholders in the ‘Keep-Abia-Clean’ crusade to sensitise residents on the need to cooperate and partner with the government to positively change the face of the state.

“As a responsible and responsive administration, we are appealing for the cooperation of Abians in ensuring that we birth a new and working Abia. We are calling on you Aba landlords to carry this message to all Aba residents and beyond”, he said.