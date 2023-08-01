Army is re-strategising on current security challenges — COAS

Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief of army staff (COAS), says the Nigeria Army will be adopting indigenous strategies to address the country’s current security challenges.

Lagbaja also said that the army was working to improve the capability of various support elements towards combating insurgency across the country.

The army chief, who stated this on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo State, at the Nigeria Army Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) Week, said that the role of the army in the protection of democracy could not be compromised. He noted that the army has been fulfilling its of protecting the country.

According to him, this year’s COSAT Week would enhance conversations between top officers and retired generals on ways to adopt technology through research and development support to enhance the security measures of the country.

“The critical place of COSAT has consistently been on the rise since the Nigeria civil war, we have continued to encourage professionalism and reposition the unit.

“Today’s gathering brings most of our renowned brains to chart a new way forward as warfare is constantly evolving.

He said COSAT was a week set aside in the army training calendar to give an opportunity to the combat support corps to review activities in the past year and evolve ways of doing things better.

“This is an avenue where senior military personnel and even the executive from industry sit down and rob minds and come up with better ways of conducting military operations,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo State acting governor, called for synergy among the army, sister security agencies and the Amotekun Corps established by the southwest governors to stem security challenges in the southwest region.