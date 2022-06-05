Aramex back Nigeria’s team for global robotics challenge

Aramex has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s bid to shine at the Global Robotics Challenge slated for Geneva, Switzerland later this year.

High school students, mentors, volunteers, and supporters from 180 countries are expected to compete in STEM skills in the First Global Robotics Challenge which will hold in Geneva from October 13 to 16, 2022.

Ahead of the global competition, Team Nigeria Robotics try-outs took place at the Syrian Club, in Ikoyi, Lagos, with the aim of selecting the top candidates that will represent the country.

Faisal Jarmakani, managing director of Aramex, speaking during the try-outs held on May 15, encouraged the students to give their best in order to make the selection process. Jarmakani stressed on the opportunity the challenge presents to individuals to showcase their talent and skill to the rest of the world. He also shared the success stories of the previous members of Team Nigeria who got admitted to the top universities in the US and other countries and in some cases graduated at the top of their class.

He also advised the students to learn, grow, develop and pay-it-forward by impacting the upcoming youth in their Nigerian communities.

The try-out challenge began with the registration of over 100 students drawn from different secondary schools across Nigeria. These students were divided into groups to access their knowledge on teamwork, creativity, focus and problem-solving skills. At the end of the challenge, only the best 5 will be selected to represent Team Nigeria and compete with other 180 nations of the world at the 2022 Robotics challenge in Geneva, Switzerland.

The First Global Challenge was founded by Dean Kamen to inspire a passion for science and technology, leadership and innovation, among the world’s over two billion youths. It provides the framework for an Olympic-style robotics event that drives home the importance of obtaining science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills needed by future leaders to overcome the greatest challenges facing the world.