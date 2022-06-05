Greensprings School student qualifies for World Junior Tennis Championship

Ndidi Osaji, a student of Greensprings School has emerged as one of the Nigerian flag bearers in the upcoming World Junior Tennis Championship taking place in Morocco this year.

Osaji was able to achieve this feat following her team’s victory in the qualifier of the West and Central African Junior Championship – Girls U-14.

The qualifying matches were played in Lome, Togo, where she and her team triumphed over the host country, Ghana, and Cameroun.

Ubale Abdullahi Mohammed, head coach, Junior Team of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, said he was pleased with the performance of the team, adding that he believes the girls will make Nigeria proud at the world championship.

Commenting on the achievement, Yusuf Ojeyinka, head of department, Physical Education and Sports at Greensprings Lekki campus, said he is proud of Ndidi, attributing her achievement to the school’s commitment to extra-curricular activities including sports.

According to Ojeyinka, Greensprings School takes sports and other extra-curricular activities seriously.

“We are happy that our commitment continues to make our students excel in non-academic competitions. I believe Ndidi will make us proud at the World Junior Tennis Championship, as she is not only technically good but also exudes self-confidence in defeating her opponents,” he said.

Ojeyinka further said that Ndidi gained public attention after her recent outstanding performances at various junior tennis championships, including the Central Bank of Nigeria Tennis Championship, FAAN Championship, and SNEPCo/NNPC Competition.

The World Junior Tennis Championship provides the opportunity for junior tennis players to be ranked. This year’s championship is scheduled to be held in Morocco on a yet-to-be-announced date.