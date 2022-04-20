APCON to sanction Sterling Bank for offensive Easter Advert

Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), the apex regulatory body in the advertisement industry has said that it will take necessary action to ensure that Sterling Bank is sanctioned for the exposure of an insensitive and provocative Easter advertisement.

The Easter celebration advertisement had compared the resurrection of Christ with Agege Bread.

In a statement signed by APCON Registrar, Olalekan Fadolapo, APCON said the “distasteful advertisement was neither submitted nor approved for exposure by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP), the statutory Panel charged with the responsibility of ensuring that advertisements conform with the prevailing laws of the Federation as well as the code of ethics of Advertising in Nigeria”.

APCON therefore said that it will “take necessary action to ensure that Sterling Bank is sanctioned for the exposure of such offensive advertisement according to law and that no religious belief or faith is ridiculed or any blasphemous advertisement exposed in any guise”.