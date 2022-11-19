APC women flag off presidential campaign in Kwara as Buhari calls for commitment

All Progressive Congress (APC) women on Thursday flagged off presidential campaigns for the party’s candidates; Bola Ahmed and Kashim Shettima, with a call on women to uphold the party with seriousness to attain victory.

Speaking at the event held at metropolitan Square Ilorin, the state capital, Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigeria’s president, disclosed that she has set up a platform for the voices of women to be heard.

She expressed optimism that women and youths will deliver in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Aisha, while highlighting the achievements of the present administration under the leadership of President Buhamadu Buhari, noted that the party stands for peace and progress, urging the women to carry the campaign with seriousness and commitment.

Similarly, the Kwara State first lady, Olufolake Abdulrazaq admonished women and youths to vote for the party in the state given the track records of the present administration.

Oluremi Tinubu, in her submission, declared that the choice of Kwara is divinely chosen, adding that they would bring succour to unemployed youths in the state and as well, turn around the fortune of people of the state for better.

She said Kwara is indeed a blessed state, even as she commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for what he has been doing for women and youths in the state.

In his remarks, Governor Abdulrazaq expressed gratitude for the choice of the state for the flag off of the campaign for the party candidates.

“Our support for Asiwaju Tinubu is not because he is perfect. Our support for Asiwaju is because of his provable excellent track record as a people’s person who is able to consolidate on the gains of the present, drive inclusive growth, and lead our country to become more prosperous.

“He has the experience. He has the temperament and he has the right network to make our country more united and stronger. By their antecedents, it is clear that the Asiwaju Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket is the most experienced and the most progressive combination available on the ballot in 2023,” the governor said.

Abdulrazaq, as advocate of gender parity, added that “We will work with Asiwaju to ensure that the rights and privileges of the Nigerian women are fully protected.

“As the frontline state for gender inclusion and empowerment in Nigeria, I assure you of our commitment to making sure that women always get enough seats at the table where issues of public importance are decided.”

The governor called on the Nigerian people, especially women, to support the APC in the coming elections for sustainable development and steady victory against all forces of evil.

Sunday Fagbemi, Kwara State APC chairman, commended the wife of Tinubu for choosing Kwara State for the flag off campaign.

“Kwara will give Tinubu and Shettima one hundred percent support,” he said.